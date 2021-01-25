You can now pay City of Austin Utilities bills, track usage from any device

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, the City of Austin Utilities website has a new interface designed to make it easier and more convenient to use.

Now, customers can log into COAUtilities.com from any computer, phone or tablet to track their usage, choose from several billing options and make payments. Customers may also take a new Home Energy Analysis quiz to learn more about their personal utilities usage.

In a press release, the City of Austin said the goal of the update is to create a better user experience on all digital devices.

“The website enhancements are part of the City of Austin Utilities’ commitment to improve the customer experience and provide easier access to real-time account and usage information,” the press release read.