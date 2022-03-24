CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — For storm survivors in need of a shower or place to store their possessions, the YMCA will be opening up its Austin-area locations for tornado victims.

From Friday through April 1, 13 YMCA locations will offer their facilities to residents impacted by Monday’s storms. Residents can use the showers and locker rooms, as well as will receive a free week-long pass to access the YMCA’s fitness centers, classes, child care services and other amenities.

The following locations will be open and available for use: