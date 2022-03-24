CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — For storm survivors in need of a shower or place to store their possessions, the YMCA will be opening up its Austin-area locations for tornado victims.
From Friday through April 1, 13 YMCA locations will offer their facilities to residents impacted by Monday’s storms. Residents can use the showers and locker rooms, as well as will receive a free week-long pass to access the YMCA’s fitness centers, classes, child care services and other amenities.
The following locations will be open and available for use:
- CHASCO Family YMCA: 1801 N. I-35, Round Rock
- East Communities YMCA: 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd., Austin
- Greater Waco YMCA: 6800 Harvey Drive, Waco
- Hays Communities YMCA: 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive, Buda
- Hutto Family YMCA: 200 Alliance Blvd., Hutto
- North Austin YMCA: 1000 W. Rundberg Lane, Austin
- Northwest Family YMCA: 5807 McNeil Drive, Austin
- Southwest Family YMCA: 6209 Oakclaire Drive, Austin
- Springs Family YMCA: 27216 RR 12 South, Dripping Springs
- TownLake YMCA: 1100 W. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
- Twin Lakes YMCA: 204 E. Little Elm Trail, Cedar Park
- YMCA Camp Moody: 1220 Old San Antonio Road, Buda
- YMCA of the Highland Lakes: 1601 S. Water St., Burnet