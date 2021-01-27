YMCA of Austin to offer free ‘Reset Challenge’ starting February 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The YMCA of Austin is inviting the community to “reset” for the new year with a challenge.

Starting Feb. 1, Austinites can shake off a little of 2020 and participate in the YMCA Reset Challenge — a free six-week program offering in-person and virtual activities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has worn us down. It’s isolated us in so many ways,” YMCA of Austin President and CEO James Finck said. “This challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier by yourself, with neighbors or as a family,”

Vice President of Mission Advancement Sean Doles said he’s most excited for those moments with his family.

“We’re setting our personal goals and helping keep each other accountable and trying to find ways to make it fun and be active together as a family,” he said. “So I think it’s that group aspect — connecting with my family on a different level that I’m really looking forward to.”

Participation

Those interested in participating can opt-in on their mobile devices. All you have to do is text RESET to 866-943-YMCA (9622) and then follow prompts to sign up and register. You don’t have to be a member of the YMCA to join.

Each week, participants will receive three texts filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. Each week represents a certain theme:

Reset

Refresh

Reconnect

Replay

Reinvest

Restore

“We’re just trying to get people active and re-engaged in those healthy habits that improve our quality of life,” Doles said.

(YMCA of Austin)

You can learn more about the “Reset Challenge” on YMCA Austin’s webpage, including a series of community activities YMCA of Austin will be hosting throughout the six-week period. Virtual offerings include free YMCA Live and On-Demand classes such as Zumba, yoga, HIIT and many more. Programming will also be available for children.