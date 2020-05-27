YMCA of Austin to begin reopening facilities June 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — YMCA of Austin is ready to reopen its doors at seven of its facilities.

Starting June 1, the organization will begin its own phased plan to reopen, starting with these locations in the first phase:

Strength and cardio training areas will be open, and there will be a limited schedule of group exercise classes and lap swimming. Hours of operations will be limited, as well.

All facilities will operate at 25% capacity, will screen all members at check-in and require them to wear masks at check-in, place markers throughout the facility and between equipment to establish social distancing and begin new cleaning and operational protocol, the organization says.

At the East Communities facility, the fitness center and swimming poll will be open, and the remainder of the building will house a summer camp.

Along with the Southwest Family facility, the East location will be deep cleaned by Code 4, an Austin-based safety management agency. Those facilities have already been providing child care for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

“The Austin Y has served the community for more than 65 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Jame Finck, YMCA of Austin president and CEO. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential.”

In the coming weeks, the organization says it plans to fully open its swimming pools, recreational sports and youth programs. Programs serving seniors and other vulnerable populations will remain paused indefinitely, the organization said.