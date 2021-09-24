YMCA of Austin steps in to help get donations to Afghan refugees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Refugee Services of Texas needed help managing the influx of donations from people wanting to help nearly 200 Afghan refugees get settled in Texas, and the YMCA of Austin delivered.

The YMCA of Austin helped organize and coordinate donations of essential items for the people who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban overtook the country’s capital city Kabul in August. Representatives of the YMCA took a van full of donations over to the Refugee Services of Texas Austin Service Center on Thursday.

Items delivered to the refugee center include soap, towels, toothpaste, cleaning supplies and other basics.

“People want to help people,” said Sean Doles, vice president of the YMCA of Austin. “They don’t want to get into the politics behind it or the bureaucracy of it; they just want to help other people.”

If you’d like to help, visit the Refugee Services of Texas website to see what you can do.