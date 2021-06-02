YMCA of Austin offers child care options for parents needing to get vaccinated this month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This month, YMCA of Austin is offering free child care for parents who need to make it to a vaccination appointment.

Children two months to 12 years old can be dropped off in the child watch area at any of the seven Austin-area branches:

East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Boulevard, (512) 933-9622

Hays Communities YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive, (512) 523-0099

North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane, (512) 973-9622

Northwest Family YMCA, 5807 McNeil Drive, (512) 335-9622

Southwest Family YMCA, 6219 Oakclaire Drive, (512) 891-9622

Springs Family YMCA, 27216 RR 12 South, (512) 894-3309

TownLake YMCA, 1100 W. Cesar Chavez, (512) 542-9622

Children are allowed to stay for up to two hours. They’ll get to take part in things like arts and crafts, story time and outdoor play and games.

“If child care is an issue to go get vaccinated, we want to make sure there are no barriers. And so for June, drop off your child and get vaccinated, and we’ll take care of them,” said Tiffany Patterson with YMCA of Austin.

YMCA said you should bring anything your child would need in a daycare setting like diapers, snacks and sippy cups.

Each location’s child watch schedules are listed online here.