YMCA of Austin laid off 900 employees, still working to recover from pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Back when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Central Texas in March, leaders of the YMCA of Austin’s nine locations watched in dismay as their facilities closed and revenue dried up.

The nonprofit gets the bulk of its funding from memberships, which tanked from around 65,000 to 20,000.

The result has been job cuts and funding shortages. Roughly 900 people lost their jobs with the Y since March, 50% of the total staff.

The projected revenue for 2021 fell from $41 million to $24 million.

“You’re first in shock,” said YMCA District Executive Director Tiffany Patterson.

Patterson said they didn’t have long to worry about their own struggles. Instead they focused on what they could still do to help.

“We immediately started doing childcare for essential frontline workers, we were able to do that at four of our locations,” Patterson said. “We started serving meals, 300,000 pounds actually, from March until the end of this summer.”

The challenges are similar to ones other Texas nonprofits are facing.

An August study by the United Ways of Texas and OneStar Foundation found 70% of respondents said their budgets have been impacted or will likely be impacted by the strain on the economy. Meanwhile, 82% have canceled or plan to cancel revenue-generating programs or events.

In response to COVID-19, the Y is now conducting many of its classes and programs online.

With cases worsening, the nonprofit worries about what the future holds.

“Any organizations who are living in the COVID space right now, you have to be asking those kinds of questions,” Patterson said. “Absolutely it worries us, but we’re hopeful. We think some of the measures we have in place will keep people safe.”

Patterson is urging anyone who’s on the fence about whether or not to return to the Y to reach out.

“Just come in and check it out, or we can even walk you through what it would be like,” she said. “We’re just here to help you get healthy, we want to be on that journey with you, and we understand you’re scared, but we’re there to meet you.”