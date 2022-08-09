AUSTIN (KXAN) — The YMCA of Austin needs to hire workers to help parents find afterschool care for their children.

The nonprofit said it is hiring more than 100 seasonal full-time and part-time employees and offering up to $500 in bonuses and pay starting at $15 an hour.

Extend-A-Care YMCA is hiring what it calls Youth Development Leaders to guide students at more than 60 afterschool child care programs across multiple school districts and preschool teachers at eight area programs.

“It’s definitely, you know, a challenging job at times, but to be able to go home at the end of the day and tired, but you really feel the impact that you have on each individual child and to have more staff come in just means that we’re able to service and provide the safe and enriching program for more families in Austin,” said Andie Connors-Pool, business manager with Extend-A-Care YMCA.

All YMCA of Austin branches are also hiring lifeguards, swim instructors and facility operations staff.

“We’re hiring professional role models who can empower and inspire brighter futures for kids in our community,” said Sarah Rinner, associate vice president of Out-of-School-Time Programs at the Extend-A-Care YMCA, in a press release.

YMCA said youth development leader positions are available for applicants ages 18 and up.

Lifeguard positions are open to applicants 16 and up, and swim instructor roles are open to applicants 15 and up.

YMCA also has opportunities in Health and Wellness, Membership and Youth and Family Programming and Facility Operations.

More information is available on the changemaker page of Austin YMCA’s website.