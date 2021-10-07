YETI sues Igloo, claims company is trying to ‘confuse consumers’ with similar products, report says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based YETI has filed a lawsuit against Houston-based Igloo Products Corp., alleging the company is trying to “confuse consumers” into thinking its drinkware products are associated with YETI, the Houston Business Journal reported.

YETI alleges certain Igloo products are infringing on YETI’s patents. The products include stainless steel bottles, tumblers, mugs and a stainless steel sleeve named CoolMate.

“Igloo is selling drinkware products that infringe YETI’s patent rights,” the lawsuit obtained by the Houston Biz Journal says. “Igloo is not authorized to use YETI’s patented technologies. Igloo is also selling drinkware products that infringe YETI’s trade dress rights. Igloo is trying to confuse consumers into thinking that its drinkware products are associated with, sponsored by, or approved by YETI, when they are not.”

According to the Business Journal, Yeti has also previously filed lawsuits against other competitors such as Rtic Coolers and Walmart.

