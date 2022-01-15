Yelp picks Austin businesses that will get $10k for winter preparations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Yelp, the consumer review based website, announced the winners of its holiday winterization fund aimed at helping small businesses in the area cover the costs of preparing for the winter season.

Yelp users were asked to nominate their favorite local businesses to receive money for extreme weather preparations. The Central Texas businesses that won $10,000 each were:

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

Comfort Café

Crema Bakery & Café

Donn’s Depot

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

Kismet Café

Mint Salon

Paws on Chicon Pet Store

Revival Coffee

Taste of Ethiopia

“We set up a winterization fund. It’s a $100,000 fund. We are helping businesses in the Austin and San Antonio areas get ready for the possible extreme weather that we can experience in winter as we all discovered last February. It can wreck havoc. We wanted to help with preparations,” Katie Burbank, the Yelp community director, explained.