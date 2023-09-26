AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve got a hankering for fresh, local produce in north Austin, a new farmers market could soon be your go-to stop.

The Domain is set to open a year-round farmers market in November. The website www.domainfarmersmarket.com said the market will be open weekends from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., rain or shine.

“Our mission is twofold: to cultivate sustainable practices and to foster a sense of community while making shopping locally an engaging and enjoyable experience,” the website said. “We firmly believe in the power of communities to support local businesses and savor the goodness of agricultural and specialty products. Our primary aim is to ignite community participation, building strong bonds between local farmers, skilled artisans, and cottage food producers.”

Interested vendors for the farmers market can apply online. According to its website, Domain Farmers Market cannot accept candle, soap, clothing or jewelry vendors at this time due to terms set forth by Simon Property Group.

The marketplace will be located in front of IPIC Theaters at 3220 Amy Donovan Plaza. An exact opening date was not available online.

There’s also a weekly farmers market in the Mueller neighborhood (2006 Philomena St.) every Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.