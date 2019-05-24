Year-long project to fix water main on Exposition Boulevard begins Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction begins Saturday in west Austin to replacing aging water lines and update infrastructure in a spot known for frequent line breaks.

The year-long project on Exposition Boulevard will take place between Enfield Road and West 35th Street. Work on Saturday will start with constructing the water main between Westover and West 35th Street. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and Austin Water says people should expect delays.

“The project is necessary to increase reliability of service and avoid further expenditures to maintain water lines that have broken frequently,” Austin Water wrote in a release. “A portion of a wastewater line will also be improved in the area.”

Austin Water says a total of 8,000 linear feet of water lines and 900 linear feet of wastewater lines, as well as old fire hydrants, will be replaced.