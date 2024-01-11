Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS released year-in-review statistics related to the types of calls medics responded to in the area during 2023.

ATCEMS said, overall, it had more than 170,000 incident responses, with more than 140,000 total incidents.

The No. 1 call-type ATCEMS responded to was for patients feeling “sick.” ATCEMS said in 2023, there were 13,452 calls related to “sick” patients.

In the No. 2 spot, ATCEMS said it responded to 12,519 patients regarding falls.

Traffic collisions were the No. 3 call type, according to ATCEMS, with 11,585 calls.

Other high-traffic calls in 2023 included:

10,429 calls related to respiratory issues

issues 9,238 calls related to cardiac issues

issues 8,404 calls related to altered mentation

7,046 calls for unknown reasons

reasons 6,613 calls related to assault

5,612 calls related to psychiatric issues

5,335 calls related to seizures

4,529 calls related to an overdose

4,452 calls related to injuries

3,511 calls related to an unconscious person

person 3,454 calls related to abdominal pain

3,356 calls related to a hemorrhage

2,949 calls related to a stroke

2,026 calls related to cardiac arrests

1,247 calls related to back pain

1,208 calls related to allergic reactions

ATCEMS said it also responded to 856 rollovers and 335 vehicle rescues in 2023.

There were 167 wilderness rescue calls, 72 water rescue calls and 43 calls related to drownings, according to ATCEMS.

Some other interesting calls from 2023 included:

195 calls related to toxic exposure

38 airport alerts , which included 4 crashes

, which included 4 crashes 26 calls related to electrocutions

21 bomb squad calls

ATCEMS said it received 482 calls for choking, 471 calls for poisoning, 464 calls related to gunshots, 459 calls related to animal bites and 344 calls for stabbings.