Yas! Watch new trailer for season 6 of Queer Eye, filmed in Austin

Karamo Brown, from left, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness arrive at the “Queer Eye” FYC Event at the Netflix FYSee at Raleigh Studios on Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Yeehaw! The Fab Five of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” have officially entered their cowboy era. “Can you believe?”

The group individually known as Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are grabbing the bull by its horn for season six. The upcoming season is set in Austin.

The show started filming in March 2020 but was put on hold because of the pandemic. Production picked back up over a year later. The show’s interior design expert Bobby Berk told Entertainment Weekly the time off actually allowed the team to recharge.

“It also just made us realize the value of the connections… the value of hugging and those human connections that we had lost over the year,” said Berk.

Those connections are important to the show as the team meets with praiseworthy individuals for a total makeover both inside and out.

A few very lucky Central Texans will now get “jooj,” as they say (in the fashion world, it means to make something better).

The Emmy Award-winning cast are embracing their inner cowboys in the first look for the all-new season. It features hay baling, lasso throwing, line dancing and of course, the finest cowboy boots around. Fans will also notice a change of tune with the show’s iconic theme song. That too, got a country-fied makeover.

It’s still a secret where the crew will make a stop in the show. But during production in Austin, the Fab Five were seen visiting the iconic El Arroyo restaurant, as well as helping local animal rescue organizations.

Hold on to your hat and get the tissues ready. “Queer Eye” season six premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix.