WWE Raw in Austin Monday night at the Frank Erwin Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traveling professional wrestling show WWE Raw, also known as Monday Night Raw, will be in Austin Monday night featuring some big names.

The live show at the Frank Erwin Center will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets ranging from $36 to $234 are still available and include some “ringsider packages,” the event page reads.

Some entertainers listed on the event page include The Undertaker, Roman, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans.

WWE Raw first debuted in 1993 and has since broadcast live from arenas and stadiums all over the world. The program airs Monday evenings at 7 p.m. Central Time on the USA Network. You can watch previous episodes and get more information on the USA Network website.

You can buy tickets on the Frank Erwin Center website. A clear bag policy is being enforced for the show. You can read more about the policy here.