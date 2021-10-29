Wrong address? South Austin family shocked after century-old tree cut down without their permission

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family living in South Austin is still in shock after a large tree in their front yard was cut down without their permission.

Now they are looking for answers and they are hoping the company will return to clean up the mess left behind.

“My wife and I have been shocked the last couple of days wondering why did this happen to us and how does something like that happen,” said Joseph Triola who owns the home.

Triola has owned the home on Counselor Drive in South Austin for six years. He believes the massive tree that once was outside his home was at least 100 years old.

“Lots of shade in the yard, looked awesome, there was a swing in it,” said Joseph as he walked through pieces of the chopped-up tree.

Joseph believes it’s a case of mistaken addresses.

“One of the neighbors who I am friends with sent me a text with a photo of all this on the ground and asked what happened to the tree,” said Joseph. “And I responded with I don’t know what you are talking about. Nothing was supposed to happen to the tree.”

All that’s left are the logs that have been cut up. Whoever did it not even sticking around to clean it up.

“Came to find out an unknown tree trimming crew had mistakenly cut down the entire tree,” said Joseph.

The city has rules about what types of trees can be cut down.

Protected trees have a diameter of 19 inches at chest height. Also, if you have a tree that you need to cut, it’ll undergo a tree review and get a permit.

Joseph thinks whoever chopped down his tree didn’t do it to cause problems, but he would like them to come clean up the mess.

“I do believe it was an honest mistake,” said Joseph. “I think they got the address wrong, but I think they realized their mistake and instead of owning up to it they decided to leave and now I am stuck cleaning up all this.”

Joseph says he is checking with neighbors who tell him they have pictures of a marron truck with a trailer attached. He is also working to gather more pictures from neighbors who live in the area.