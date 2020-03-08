‘Writing on the Walls’ begins in Austin adding permanent art to downtown area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Artists brought some color to Republic Square in downtown Austin Saturday. The Downtown Austin Alliance calls it “Writing on the Walls.”

Eight local artists from the HOPE campaign are working on a community mural on temporary walls at Republic Square Park. Throughout the week, people are invited to take part in interactive events, film screenings, and Q-and-A sessions with artists.

When the work is complete, artists will have created two murals that’ll become a permanent feature in downtown Austin.

“We’re bringing a lot of the local artists out to teach kids in the community how to express myself through spray paint. There’s a lot of workshops events to talks going on all centered around the art,” Mandi Thomas with the Downtown Austin Alliance said.