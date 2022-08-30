AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dad joke aficionados, rejoice: The world’s punniest humans are heading to the Texas capital this October to put their skills to the test.

The 45th Annual O. Henry Museum Pun-Off World Championships will take place Oct. 8 from 12-6 p.m. outside the Mexican American Cultural Center in downtown Austin.

More than 30 contestants will perform 90-second pun-filled monologues for judges to determine who is the master of the craft, with a second category judging who’s the best at out-punning an opponent on the fly.

In addition to the pun-off, the event will feature live music, a used book sale and an auction, per the event’s website. Registration opens online at 12 p.m. Thursday.