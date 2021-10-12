‘World’s Biggest Bounce House’ coming to Austin in November

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s time to jump around, Austin.

Big Bounce America, owners of the “World’s Biggest Bounce House,” will be at Carson Creek Ranch from Nov. 5-7, and it’s bringing the massive inflatable playground with it.

The 13,000 square-foot bounce house, certified by Guinness as the world’s biggest, is just one of four attractions that will be at the ranch, located at 9507 Sherman Road. There will be a “Sport Slam” arena that’s customizable with basketball, soccer and other sports, a 900-foot long obstacle course known as “The Giant” and a space-themed area called “airSPACE.”

Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased through the company’s website. Tickets are good for three hours, and you’ll get a dedicated time slot to use the bounce house. All other attractions have unlimited access.

There are sessions for toddlers (children up to 3 years old), juniors (up to 7 years old), bigger kids (up to 15 years old) and adults (16 years and up). The tour also has stops in Dallas on Oct. 15-17, Houston on Oct. 22-24 and 29-31, and San Antonio on Nov. 12-14.