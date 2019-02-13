Working out 6 days a week at age 73: local woman's health tips

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This Sunday, KXAN is proud to sponsor the 28th annual Austin Marathon. From the Manzano Mile Saturday to a 5K, a half marathon and all 26 miles Sunday, the event is open to people of all ages and skills.

If watching tens of thousands people run through the streets of Austin is inspiring you to start thinking about how you can live a healthier life, Judy Cole says "You have to get up off the couch and make a goal for youself."

Cole is 73-years-old and she's run numerous half marathons, full marathons and ultra marathons over 40 years.

"My first ultra was a 31-mile, which I thought 'Well, marathon's 26, what's five more miles,'" Cole said. "And then the ultimate of all runs for me was 100K, which is 62 miles."

Cole's advice? Don't think that you have to be an elite runner to be healthy. "I believe that any goal that you set for yourself can be met."

Cole works out six days a week with her trainer Torrey Prather. Both agreed that you should start small.

"The big thing is not doing too much too soon. Listen to the body," said Prather. "Really allow the body to be your guide to what you should be doing."

"It can be something as simple as walking into the gym and getting onto the treadmill. Training for a mile run," said Cole. "Or you want to lose 10 pounds. Or pick up a 10 pound weight that you've never done."

They emphasized, you have to set the goal for youself.

"It can't be your significant other's goal for you. It has to be what you want to do," Cole said.

Cole is hoping she can inspire more people in their 50s, 60s and 70s to start spending even 10 minutes walking.

"Any movement of the body is going to help if you haven't been moving," she said. "You are going to feel so good about yourself. Your body's going to feel good, feel healthier. It's amazing."