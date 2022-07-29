AUSTIN (KXAN) — A KXAN investigation recently found that some families are being met with 12–14-month waitlists for childcare. Workforce Solutions said it was working with more than 300 childcare providers so parents can go to work or school.

Yael Lawson, the chief operations officer at Workforce Solutions Capital Area, said the organization’s goal was to connect local people to local jobs, and an important aspect of that was to help find affordable, quality childcare services.

“Parents might be eligible for childcare if they are working, going to school looking for work or in a training program and meet federal income guidelines,” Lawson said.

Lawson said Workforce Solutions was currently serving over 3600 kids a month in care and added that funding to expand the care and increase the number served comes from state and local funding.

“We are lucky in that the city and county have invested in us to expand the program to offer childcare services to essential workers and also to fund the gap in childcare services for people who may not be eligible for the federal program to continue their care,” Lawson said.