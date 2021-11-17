Workers Defense Project files complaint against APD over office ‘raid’

The Workers Defense Project filed a complaint with the Office of Police Oversight about APD’s execution of a search warrant that was obtained under false pretense, which led to a raid of WDP’s offices on Nov. 10, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Workers Defense Project filed a complaint against the Austin Police Department after it said APD officers unlawfully “raided” its office to collect evidence Nov. 10.

The 11-page complaint, filed with the city’s Office of Police Oversight, alleges APD executed a search warrant that was “obtained under false pretense that led to an egregious raid of WDP’s Austin offices.” WDP claims a subpoena for 2 hours and 5 minutes of its security footage was “improperly served,” so it did not respond to it. It says APD then went to a judge to get a search warrant signed before five armed officers came to the building to “seize an unknown number of days of confidential footage.”

The footage APD wanted was of WDP’s parking lot, where an alleged assault occurred. According to an arrest warrant, on Oct. 14 a woman was accused of threatening two food-truck workers with a knife. The warrant says a staff member of WDP “allowed (the officer) to watch their security video in the parking lot.” It went on to say that while the assault was “hidden behind the food truck,” they saw the suspect walking away with what appeared to be a knife.”

WDP is concerned the footage officers took could also contain images of its clients, which should be protected under attorney-client privilege.

The only way WDP staff knew what was in the subpoena was after a staff member requested a copy of it from the detective, it said. The staff member said in the email request they are not authorized to accept a subpoena but stated “we would like a copy to review,” the complaint says.

“Austin Police either do not know or do not care how to properly serve a subpoena,” the complaint reads. “Texas Code of Criminal Procedure 24.04(a) states that a subpoena can be hand-delivered, read aloud, emailed with a return acknowledgment, or mailed certified mail.”

The complaint says APD didn’t do any of those things in order to properly serve the subpoena.

“Had Austin Police served the subpoena on Oct. 22, organization attorneys would have

pulled the footage, reviewed it for attorney-client privilege, and turned over the responsive

information to Austin Police by Nov. 1, 2021,” WDP’s complaint said.

When APD went to the WDP offices Nov. 10, the complaint says officers “broke open the door of a closed-for-renovation nonprofit office and seized the nonprofit’s entire security footage recording apparatus, including weeks of confidential video recordings, instead of simply emailing a subpoena for the relevant two hours and five minutes of footage to the organization’s Executive Director.”

It goes on to say the officers involved “needlessly traumatized and detained two of the nonprofit’s

administrative employees who were packing boxes and removing wall fixtures inside the closed offices when armed officers broke into the building.”

This is a developing story and updates will occur throughout the day. We have contacted APD for a comment on the complaint, and we will include the department’s comment when we receive a reply.