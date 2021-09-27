Worker shortage leads to changes in Austin ISD’s student menus

Despite the shortages, all students will continue to receive free meals this year, no matter what their family’s income might be. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With numerous kitchen vacancies across Austin ISD’s campuses, student lunches might look a bit different than what’s being advertised on the menu.

In an explainer posted late last week, AISD officials said there are nearly 100 open positions across campus kitchens. However, workforce shortages aren’t limited to AISD.

Officials acknowledged similar workforce shortages are impacting the national suppliers who provide AISD’s food. With vacancies at both the local and national levels, that can lead to suppliers being unable to fulfill the exact shipments AISD requested.

Despite the shortages, all students will continue to receive free meals this year, no matter what their family’s income might be.

Students and families can find more information on anticipated daily menu offerings and meal allergens on the district’s SchoolCafe portal.