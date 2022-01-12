Worker, 3-year-old girl killed in north Austin crash Tuesday

According to ATCEMS, two people, including a child, were killed in a crash at Scofield Ridge Parkway and North MoPac Expressway on Jan. 11, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A maintenance worker and young girl killed in a crash Tuesday in north Austin are the city’s first lives to be claimed by a traffic collision this year, according to the Austin Police Department.

The victims of the crash, which took place in the 13100 block of North MoPac service road near Scofield Ridge Parkway, were Cesar Ramirez-Hernandez, 41, and Amira Owens, 3, according to APD.

Police said APD officers responded to the single-car collision around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the car was going southbound when he left the roadway and hit Ramirez-Hernandez, who was a maintenance worker.

Ramirez-Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, APD said.

The car continued traveling and hit a cement drainage ditch, causing it to flip over, police said.

The backseat area on the driver’s side was heavily damaged, according to APD. That’s where 3-year-old Owens was sitting. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with details about this collision is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.