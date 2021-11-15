Work begins to rebury dozens of remains uncovered at one of Austin’s oldest cemeteries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, fences will go up around part of Oakwood cemetery as crews begin reburying bodies that had been dug up a few years ago.

In 2016, construction to restore the chapel at the historic east Austin cemetery uncovered dozens of skeletal remains. It was discovered that the 1914 chapel had been built over existing graves.

Over the next few weeks, crews will work to rebury the remains of 36 people. Archeologists will also need to make sure they don’t come across any more unmarked graves.

The remains date from the mid to late 1800s.

“Historically, they were called Pauper’s graves, but they were potentially people who just lacked, you know, lived in poverty,” said Kim McKnight with Austin Parks and Recreation. “Also this was an area where we know that communities of color were interred.”

The city has started work doing DNA testing on the remains to learn more about who was buried in the cemetery.