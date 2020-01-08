Work begins on brand new office building in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Developers have broken ground on a brand new 120,000 square-foot office building in the heart of downtown Austin.

Construction on the building at 701 Rio Grande Street – named 701 Rio by developers – is expected to be completed by June 2021.

The five-story building will include a rooftop terrace with views of downtown, a fitness center and secure bike and scooter shortage.

Jason Berkowitz, of development group B&Z Development, insisted that the design of the building is “in keeping with the fabric of the neighborhood.”

“We want it to have the look and feel of Austin’s unique personality — the creativity, the originality and the heart that make our city special,” he added.

The company says it consulted with the neighborhood association and nearby property owners throughout the planning phase of construction.

They and real estate investment managers Barings teamed up with local architecture firm BGK Architects to “create a place that will be indicative of our community,” B&Z Development said.