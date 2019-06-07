Word comes out at fundraiser that Wendy Davis plans to run for US Congress

Update: A previous headline for this article stated Davis made the announcement. That has not been confirmed, and her plans to run were brought up at the Texas Observer fundraiser.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wendy Davis is back front and center in Texas politics after it was announced Thursday night at a Texas Observer fundraiser that she’s going to run against local Congressman Chip Roy.

Davis gained national attention in 2013, for her eleven-hour filibuster on the floor of the Texas Senate. Her actions temporarily stopped a bill with tougher restrictions on abortion, during the regular session. She later lost as the Democrat in the 2014 Governor’s election to Greg Abbott.

Chip Roy’s district, district 21, runs from South Austin, down to San Antonio, and then west through the hill country.

Republican Congressman Chip Roy won in 2018 but took the district by less than three points. He previously worked for both Senator Ted Cruz and Governor Rick Perry.

READ MORE: Central Texas Congressman who delayed disaster aid bill likely to vote against it

Congressman Roy recently made headlines when he single-handedly delayed a House vote on the recent $19 billion dollar disaster aid bill. The bill orders the government to release funds for Hurricane Harvey relief projects by a new deadline.

President Trump signed the bill aboard Air Force One Thursday.

