Wonder when onions will be back in stock? Central Texas grocery stores prepare for winter storm

Shelves were bare at a central Austin H-E-B on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 ahead of a winter storm set to impact Central Texas. (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wondering when those onions will be back in stock at the grocery store? Many people had to change their dinner plans Wednesday as grocery store shelves were slim pickings.

As a significant icing event is set to impact Central Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday with bitter cold temperatures, Central Texans flocked to the grocery stores.

“We were supposed to have tortellini soup. There’s no sausage, no celery… found some mushrooms. We pivoted,” said Corbin Fields.

Central Texas grocery stores don’t plan to have truck drivers on the roads Thursday but said they’re prepared to get through the storm with enough supply on hand.

“We backed up deliveries to get more product into stores both Tuesday and Wednesday, so that we could have the product for purchase, and so that we could avoid making deliveries on Thursday,” said Christy Lara, director of public relations for Randalls.

At Randalls, all e-commerce services have been canceled for Thursday, meaning you won’t be able to purchase your groceries through a delivery service like Shipt. The stores will also open two hours later in Central Texas.

“We’re already working on the other side of the storm as well to get more deliveries on Friday and Saturday,” said Lara. “We’ve opened up receiving for our stores on Sunday — that’s typically not a day when we would receive product.”

Meanwhile, Central Texans are remembering the blistering cold weather that shutdown power and left store shelves bare during the February 2021 winter storm.

“I think PTSD is part of it. A lot of people were caught off guard last year, and I don’t think people want to be caught off guard this year,” Fields said.

H-E-B’s headquarters said you may find essentials, like water, out of stock, but it’s only temporary.

“In preparation of the winter storm, we are taking precautions to protect and support our Partners and our stores, which are open and have additional stock to ensure product availability. Any out-of-stocks are temporary. Our Partners restock shelves with more product throughout the day. Additionally, H-E-B has prioritized conserving energy across our business to do our part to help preserve the energy grid in Texas. H-E-B Public Affairs

Grocery stores and their customers are hopeful three-hour lines won’t happen this time around.

“I actually made a bet with my buddy last year to see how long it would take to get in and out,” said Fields. “I ended up winning by three hours and 30 minutes. I won $10.”

Randalls shutdown its delivery services for Thursday, which include delivery, drive up and go services. They haven’t made a decision for Friday yet.