Women’s March in Austin draws crowds in protest of Supreme Court nominee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Outside the Texas State Capitol Saturday, cultural battles and heightened emotions played out weeks before the Presidential election.

“I’ve supported this movement for the last four years. A lot of people feel like they aren’t being heard, and they feel marginalized,” said Women’s March Supporter Rosemary Cavazos.

Nearly four years after an election brought in protestors nationwide, Women’s March leaders hope their second event of the year brings in a final show before Nov. 3.

Women’s March supporters gathered outside the Wooldridge Square Park with a packed agenda Saturday. Supporters came bearing conversations about everything from the Black Lives Matter movement, to abortion rights, to COVID-19.

Women’s March at Wooldridge Park. (KXAN Photo: Kaitlyn Karmout)

“We should be talking about assisting with COVID resources, not rushing a court hearing,” said Cavazos. “Rushing Amy into the court system is really troublesome for me.”

Honoring the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg rose to the top. The march took place days before the Senate has plans to hold its first vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, who would replace Ginsburg.

In Austin Saturday, Women’s March supporters were also confronted by a counter protest group who say though they don’t fully agree with all of Ginsburg’s positions, they believe she represented the constitution well and feel Barrett will do the same.

The senate judiciary committee is scheduled to vote Thursday on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett who would cement the conservative advantage on the Supreme Court.