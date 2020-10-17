Women’s March and Back the Blue rally take place in Austin as Election Day looms

Back the Blue rally at The Broken Spoke in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Back the Blue campaign rally in support of Republican candidates and a Women’s March will take place in Austin Saturday with just two and a half weeks until Election Day 2020.

Early voting for the election kicked off on Tuesday in Texas, with Travis County reporting a staggering 97% voter registration rate.

Republican candidates Chip Roy, Roger Williams and Michael Cloud – three Congressmen who are all running for re-election – spoke at a Back the Blue rally hosted by The Broken Spoke on Saturday morning.

Later, hundreds of people are expected downtown for the Austin Women’s March – part of a national string of protests organized by the national Women’s March organization.

The march is due to start at Wooldridge Square Park at 2 p.m. with local speakers, before a march around the courthouse and Governor’s Mansion, according to the Facebook event page.