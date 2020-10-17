Women’s March and Back the Blue rally take place in Austin as Election Day looms

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Back the Blue rally at The Broken Spoke in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Back the Blue campaign rally in support of Republican candidates and a Women’s March will take place in Austin Saturday with just two and a half weeks until Election Day 2020.

Early voting for the election kicked off on Tuesday in Texas, with Travis County reporting a staggering 97% voter registration rate.

Republican candidates Chip Roy, Roger Williams and Michael Cloud – three Congressmen who are all running for re-election – spoke at a Back the Blue rally hosted by The Broken Spoke on Saturday morning.

Later, hundreds of people are expected downtown for the Austin Women’s March – part of a national string of protests organized by the national Women’s March organization.

The march is due to start at Wooldridge Square Park at 2 p.m. with local speakers, before a march around the courthouse and Governor’s Mansion, according to the Facebook event page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss