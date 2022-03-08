Women-owned Austin businesses highlighted on Yelp list

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In honor of International Women’s Day, Yelp released a nationwide list of up-and-coming women-owned businesses featuring three from Austin.

Yelp, an app and website used to review and rate businesses, separated its list into three categories: food and restaurants, home and decor and beauty and wellness.

“From the candidate businesses in each category, Yelp limited the list to three businesses per state, and narrowed it down by weighing a variety of factors, including national online presence, average rating and review counts,” the company said in a press release regarding its methodology in creating the list.

Listed in the food and restaurant category was the bright-pink taqueria Taquero Mucho. The original location is on West Sixth Street, but they just opened a new location near The Domain in north Austin. On the restaurant’s website, it says founder Gabriela Bucio set out to “create a place for women to go to feel loved, celebrated and empowered.”

On the home and decor list, Ghost Pepper Glass made the cut. Located at 979 Springdale Road near the intersection with Airport Boulevard, the glass-blowing shop aims to “create an environment that caters to both the most skilled glass artisan while inviting the most novice enthusiast.”

Medusa Skates, founded by an Austin roller derby star known as Glitter, made the list for beauty and wellness businesses. It’s full of roller skates with all kinds of designs, protective equipment and accessories. It’s located in northwest Austin at 3513 Hyridge Drive.