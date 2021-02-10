Women essential workers highlighted in downtown Austin portrait displays

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may have started seeing life-sized images of women who are essential workers going up around town.

It’s part of the city’s “ArtsResponders” program run by the Dougherty Arts Center.

Sarah Wilson was one of the artists selected to display her work in the program. We spoke to her in December about her portrait series “Essentials.”

At the start of the pandemic, Wilson got the idea to take portraits of women who are essential workers. She got 14 images to start: medics, a doctor, a poll worker, food service workers, a delivery worker and more.

She helped apply one portrait to a building downtown on 17th Street near Lavaca Street Tuesday. In all, 15 of her portraits will be displayed across the city, including photos of a teacher, a firefighter and custodian.

“My heart has grown many times over just meeting these people and working with them and hoping to kind of remind them and to remind us of all of the people that are working so hard that maybe aren’t getting the ‘thank you’ that they deserve,” Wilson said.

She said she’s still looking for more buildings to place her photos on.

  • Austin Photographer Sarah Wilson cuts a print of Selena Xie for the portrait series “Essentials” highlighting women essential workers. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).
  • Dr. Amy Young, Chief Clinical Officer of Dell Medical School, in front of the Health Learing Building in Austin, Texas on May 05, 2020. Photo Courtesy Sarah Wilson.
  • Lena Shichijo at Johnson’s Backyard Garden packing shed on May 4, 2020. Photo Courtesy Sarah Wilson.
  • Medic, Casey Basic, at Medic 33 Station in Austin, Texas on April 27, 2020. Photo Courtesy Sarah Wilson.
  • Amazon delivery worker Emily Glawson. Photo Courtesy: Sarah Wilson.
  • Healthcare worker, Andrea Bradford with her daughter Faith, on a rare day off. Photo Courtesy: Sarah Wilson.
  • Austin Photographer Sarah Wilson arranges a larger-than-life print for her portrait series on women essential workers for the city’s Arts Responders program. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).
  • A photo of Krislyn McSherry. Photo Courtesy: Sarah Wilson.
  • Austin Police Officer Michelle Borton, on duty in downtown Austin, Texas on May 15, 2020. Photo Courtesy: Sarah Wilson.
  • A photo of Emma Stanley, an Austin poll worker. Photo Courtesy: Sarah Wilson.
  • Austin EMS Union President, Selena Xie, wearing PPE on April 30, 2020. Photo Courtesy: Sarah Wilson.

