AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mary Brown said her RV was stolen from her Montopolis apartment complex parking lot the night of Dec. 30. The RV, she said, had in it the ashes of her grandfather, who died a few years ago.

“It hurts a lot,” Brown said.

Brown moved from San Diego, California, to Austin with her daughter last year, she said. Her ex-husband and father of her daughter, who was living in the RV, came to Austin the weekend of New Year 2023 to visit Brown and their daughter.

“That was his home for now,” Brown said. “Now he’s homeless due to not having the RV.”

The night before New Year’s Eve, while her ex-husband was away from the RV, someone broke a window and took off with the vehicle. Brown said she reported the theft to the police, who she said are investigating it.

“You know, it just hurts a lot right now because he currently doesn’t have a place to live in also. And, you know, (they) have my grandfather’s ashes, and just it’s a lot right now to take in,” Brown said.