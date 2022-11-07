AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 27-year-old woman is missing from north Austin, the Austin Police Department said Monday.

Monique Barfield was reported missing Sunday at 6:25 p.m. She was last seen in the 300 block of Ferguson Dr., which is near West Braker Lane and North Lamar Boulevard, APD said.

Barfield’s family told APD she has nonverbal autism. Anyone with information on her location should call 911 immediately.

She is described by police as:

Black woman

5’10″ tall

260 lbs.

Black hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and pink pants. She was wearing her hair in a ponytail, APD said.