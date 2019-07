AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman whose body was found as firefighters fought a north Austin house fire last week has been identified.

Police said Cheryl Swening, 63, was found at a home in the 8300 block of Loralinda Drive. The fire sparked just after midnight July 20.

Video showed firefighters battling flames that erupted through the roof.

Damages from the fire were estimated to be $220,000 for the structure and $55,000 for the contents.