Woman transported to the hospital after auto-pedestrian crash in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred in the 3800 block of North I-35 service road near Clarkson Avenue.

ATCEMS says one woman in her 40s sustained critical life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.