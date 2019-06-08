Woman transported to the hospital after auto-pedestrian crash in central Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin Saturday morning.
According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred in the 3800 block of North I-35 service road near Clarkson Avenue.
ATCEMS says one woman in her 40s sustained critical life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.
Traffic delays are expected in the area.
This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.
