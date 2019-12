AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police responded to a shooting/stabbing hotshot call Tuesday morning in east Austin, APD says.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, medics took a woman to a local trauma facility with a gunshot wound with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Police and ATCEMS responded to the call around 10 a.m. for the 1200 block of E.M. Franklin Avenue near 12th street.

FINAL #ATCEMSMedics have transported a ~30s female as a Trauma Alert, from a reported Gunshot Wound Incident in the 1200 blk EM Franklin Ave (10:02), to a local trauma facility with critical, life threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 3, 2019

KXAN will update this developing story as more information becomes available.