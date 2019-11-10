Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in southwest Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A young woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a collision in southwest Austin Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to treat the woman at the 2500 block of South Capital of Texas Highway at about 9:35 p.m.

EMS said the woman, aged in her 20s, was pinned inside her vehicle when medics arrived at the scene.

She was freed from the vehicle and taken to South Austin Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays in the area as a result of the incident.