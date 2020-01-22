Woman spits in officer’s face after she was told to stop twerking on top of vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman faces a charge of harassment of a public servant after an incident outside a grocery store Tuesday.

Kisa Trinee Taylor, 31, is accused of spitting in an officer’s face after the officer confronted her about doing a “sexually provocative dance” on top of a parked vehicle, an affidavit says.

The affidavit says police responded to a fight in progress at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane at 11:41 a.m.

One of the suspects was inside a grocery store, and the other, Taylor, was twerking on a parked car, the affidavit says. The officer approached Taylor and told her to get off the vehicle, but Taylor instead took her pants off and continued twerking, the affidavit says.

The officer detained Taylor once she got down from the vehicle and put her in the back of a patrol car, the affidavit says. While the officer was speaking to Taylor through a rolled-down window, the affidavit says Taylor “intentionally spit through the open window” at the officer, hitting the officer in the left side of the face.

Taylor is listed as bonded out from the Travis County Jail.