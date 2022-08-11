This article has been updated with a clarification from APD of which section of Neches is shut down.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a female is in the hospital after being shot in downtown Austin Thursday morning.

APD says the shooting happened at the corner of East 7th and Neches Streets just after 3 a.m.

Police did not know her condition as of 3:45 a.m.

Police shut down the 600 block of Neches Street and ask you to avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. KXAN has a crew on the way and will have details on KXAN.com and KXAN News Today at 4:30 a.m.