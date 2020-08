AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after a woman was shot in north Austin early Thursday morning.

Police gave few details, but confirmed the shooting occurred on the southbound side of Research Boulevard near Anderson Square at The Park at Crestview Apartments.

Austin-Travis County EMS says paramedics took the woman to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. ATCEMS says they got the call around 3:13 a.m.

Police say no one is in custody.