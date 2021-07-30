Woman sexually assaulted on Cedar Park trail, police need help finding suspect

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help finding a man who sexually assaulted a woman at the Brushy Creek Greenbelt Regional Trail Friday morning.

APD said it happened at 7 a.m. The woman was on the trail near the 15400 block of North 183A when the suspect pulled her into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

Police describe the suspect as a tan-skinned white or Hispanic man with a beard and a stocky build and belly. He was last seen wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

Detectives ask anyone who lives or works in the area and has seen something or has video footage to call the APD Sex Crimes Tip Line at (512) 974-5095.