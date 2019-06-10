Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car on Rainey Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Todd Bynum / KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is in the hospital early Sunday morning after being hit by a car in downtown Austin overnight, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash occurred at the 70 block of Rainey Street around 2:30 a.m.

The woman hit was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the woman was riding a scooter when she was hit by a car, based on information from Austin-Travis County EMS. Police later confirmed the woman was a pedestrian.