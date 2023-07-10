APD released the identity of a person killed in a crash June 30 involving an APD officer. (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The identity of a woman killed in a crash involving an Austin police officer was released Monday.

APD said Maria Irene Casillas Reyes, 43, died at the scene of the crash June 30 in the 1300 block of N. U.S. Highway 183 northbound after a collision with an on-duty APD officer in a marked APD patrol car. The officer, identified as Alyssa Preuss, was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment. She has since been released, APD said.

APD said its vehicular homicide unit is investigating the crash and its internal affairs is also doing an internal investigation to “determine whether any policy violations occurred.”

It’s the 50th fatal crash and 50th traffic death in Austin this year, APD said. On this date last year, there had been 57 deadly crashes in Austin with 58 deaths.

If anybody has any information about the crash, they should call APD at 512-974-8111.