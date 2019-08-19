Woman killed after collision, crash into tree near LCRA building identified

One person died after crashing into a tree at an LCRA building on Montopolis Drive Aug. 16, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman died after two cars collided, sending one of them into a tree outside the Lower Colorado River Authority building in southeast Austin Friday. The driver of the SUV she was in and two other passengers ran away after the crash.

Josephine Guerra, 27, was a passenger in the back seat of a red Chevrolet Tahoe. It and a Chevrolet Malibu were driving north near Ben White Boulevard when the truck hit the back of the other car and lost control, driving through the LCRA parking lot at 3505 Montopolis Drive. Guerra was ejected when the car hit a tree and was pronounced dead at 5:26 a.m.

Police say both cars were driving at a high speed at the time. The Malibu driver is cooperating with the investigation, they added.

Anyone with information about the collision can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5576 or submit tips by downloading APD’s free mobile app on iPhone and Android.