Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

Austin Police investigate after driver hits woman on Cameron Road and then speeds off. (KXAN: Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is in the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries Monday morning after police say she was hit by a driver who then took off.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics were able to get a pulse on the woman before they took her to the hospital.

Austin Police say the truck hit the woman as she was standing in the bike lane in the 6100 block of Cameron Road just south of Highway 290. At the time she was hit, police say she was helping a man repair a bicycle trailer.

Despite conflicting information, police believe they are looking for a white Dodge truck.