Woman identified after van hit, killed her while she crossed FM 1825

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a 28-year-old woman who was hit by a van while crossing a north Austin road early in the morning on May 30.

Deja Hardeman died at the scene in the 15200 block of FM 1825, which is north of Wells Branch Parkway. Police said they were first called to that area at 3:28 a.m. after a van hit her. The driver stayed on scene and helped with the investigation, police said.

This marks 46 deadly traffic crashes in Austin since the start of the year. A total of 48 people have died. Last year at this time, 37 people had died in 35 crashes.

