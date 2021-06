A person was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning on I-35. The crash closed a portion of the freeway between 51st Street and Airport Blvd. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who was hit and killed while crossing Interstate 35 near Airport Boulevard on June 2 has been identified.

Police say an 18-wheeler hit Karen Everlena Barnes, 61, around 3:22 a.m. She died at the scene.

The crash shut down I-35 for about three hours.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with APD’s investigation.