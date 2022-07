Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a woman was in the hospital after she was hit by a driver near the Domain early Saturday morning.

APD said the crash happened at Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing at 2:56 a.m.

According to Austin Travis County EMS, paramedics took the adult to the hospital with serious but expected to be non life-threatening injuries.

Austin Police said the driver stayed at the scene after the crash.