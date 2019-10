AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was hurt after a vehicle rolled over on South Interstate 35 in downtown Austin on Saturday morning.

According to EMS, seven people were involved in the incident, which happened in the northbound lane of the 1400 block of the interstate at around 1:32 a.m.

Two EMS ambulances were at the scene and a woman was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. No one else was hurt.

EMS warned drivers to expect some delays in the area following the collision.